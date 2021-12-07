Rugbeians urged to get their booster jab to protect themselves, their loved ones and their community

Rugby MP Mark Pawsey receives his vaccination.

Rugbeians are being urged to protect themselves and those around them by answering the NHS' s call for all those eligible to get their Covid booster jab.

More than 19 million people across the UK have already had a Covid booster, their third jab, including 32,386 in Rugby and Bulkington.

With the exception of the USA and China, the UK has the highest number of booster jabs administered in the world.

Getting the vaccine greatly reduces the risk of a serious illness from Covid-19 and remains the best line of defence for everyone.

And as a precaution in light of the new Omicron variant, the Government has expanded the booster programme to all adults over 18 - announcing that all eligible people will be offered a top-up jab by the end of January.

Rugby MP Mark Pawsey has joined the calls for all eligible to arrange to have their booster jab.

He said: “The vaccination programme remains the most important way we can keep safe, save lives and protect the NHS from coronavirus and the booster jabs will offer life-saving protection to everyone this winter.

"I have already had my booster jab, and I’d encourage everyone eligible in Rugby and Bulkington to get theirs as soon as possible.

“In just one year the UK has administered over 115 million doses of the vaccine, allowing us to ease the restrictions we had earlier in the year.

"The booster programme will help to maximise immunity following the emergency of the Omicron variant, and help to ensure that we can all enjoy Christmas safely with our loved ones.”

To speed up the vaccination programme, around 400 military personnel will be drafted in to support deployment, with 1,500 community pharmacy sites, additional hospital hubs, and pop-up sites opening in convenient locations across the country.

In a controversial move, Government ministers have also given GPs permission to do fewer health checks on the over 75s and those with heart problems and diabetes over the next four months in a bid to prioritise the administering of booster shots.

The full details of eligibility can be found on the NHS website, but a Government spokesperson explained: "Our priority remains to protect the most vulnerable first so everyone over the age of 40 who had their second dose at least 3 months ago will soon be able to book an appointment for their booster jab.

"Younger age groups will be invited by the NHS in order of age in due course."

You can book a jab online at www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/coronavirus-vaccination/book-coronavirus-vaccination or visit a walk-in centre.

You can also call 119 to book an appointment at one of Rugby's walk-in centres.

There are two walk-in centres in Rugby - details of which are below:

Brownsover Community Centre (Lister Chemists) Bow Fell, Brownsover, Rugby CV21 1JF

Tuesday to Saturday 9:15am to 12:45pm & 1:45pm to 5:30pm

Jabs available: 1st and 2nd doses (Pfizer and Moderna) for over-18s. Booster doses for eligible patients (if 182 days after 2nd dose)

Locke House, The Railings, Woodside Park, Rugby CV21 2AW

Monday to Friday

8am to 8pm

Saturdays

8am to 5pm

Sunday

8am to 2pm

Jabs available: 1st and 2nd doses (Pfizer) for over-16s. Booster doses for eligible patients (if 182 days after 2nd dose)