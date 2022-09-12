Rugby Baptist Church minister braves shave in memory of friend who died from cancer

Pauline Kimber shaves David Fleming's hair.

Brave Rugby Baptist Church minister David Flemming has parted with his locks to raise money for Macmillan.

David Fleming has smashed his £500 Brave the Shave target in memory of friend Daniel Roth.

The shave recently took place at Rugby Baptist Church’s John Lees Hall.

David shows off his new look.

David said: “I did it because a number of my friends have died of cancer in recent years.”