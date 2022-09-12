Rugby Baptist Church minister braves shave in memory of friend who died from cancer
David Fleming doubles target for Macmillan
Brave Rugby Baptist Church minister David Flemming has parted with his locks to raise money for Macmillan.
David Fleming has smashed his £500 Brave the Shave target in memory of friend Daniel Roth.
The shave recently took place at Rugby Baptist Church’s John Lees Hall.
David said: “I did it because a number of my friends have died of cancer in recent years.”
The total now stands at more than £1,000. People are still invited to donate at https://bravetheshave.macmillan.org.uk/shavers/david-fleming1