Rugby birthday girl Brin celebrates 104th with family and friends
Meet Rugby birthday girl Brin Goode who celebrated her 104th yesterday (January 7).
Brin, born Ethel Brinda Goode, grew up in Mill End, Kenilworth.
She worked in Coventry at the BTH and travelled by bus every day from Kenilworth.
Her granddaughter, Amanda Lane, said: “She met my grandfather there and married him at St George's Church in Coventry on September 27,1941. She was married for 41 years until she was widowed in 1983.“My grandmother stayed in the same house for 50 years until she moved to Rugby in 2010 when she was 90. She lived independently until she was 98.”
Brin, who has dementia, now lives in Drovers House, Rugby, where she celebrated her special birthday.
