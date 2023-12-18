Rugby charity spreads festive cheer to children and young people with cancer

“He absolutely loved it. He was giggling all the way”

A Rugby charity has pulled out all the stops to bring festive cheer to children and young people with cancer.

Shine A Light was set up by Sam Schoolar in 2016 to help children and young people up to the age of 24, who have cancer and their

families.

Enjoying the Christmas party in Rugby.

Sam created the charity because as a childhood survivor of leukaemia, she knows only too well how extremely difficult life is for a seriously ill child, and their siblings, parents and grandparents.

Sam said: “When you have a child with a life-threatening illness, it doesn’t matter that it is Christmas – their treatment, check-ups and hospital stays still have to go ahead. What we try to do at Shine A Light is bring some joy, relief and support to those families and we do that in lots of different ways.

“We have just had a Christmas Party in our Family Centre at Rugby Central for our families which was great fun – there was food, music, dancing and gifts for the children and their siblings. The wonderful DJ, Ian T, dedicated his time for free to bring some joy which was very appreciated.

“Dunelm Coventry have supported us with their Deliver and Joy campaign, donating more than 100 presents for us to gift - their customers donated the items. Our families have been delighted with the wonderful gifts they have received.

Hugo enjoys festive fun thanks to Shine a Light charity.

“We are now creating festive hampers to give to the families which we know will enable us to put smiles on the faces of these families who are going through unimaginably stressful and frightening times.”

The charity recently received £12,000 from the People’s Postcode Lottery which we are so grateful for, and Sporting Bears chose Shine A Light as one of its charities to fundraise for which has brought in around £9,300.

One of the families who has been supported by Sam and her team is 6-year-old Hugo Bufton (pictured) from Warwick who has leukaemia.

He is two years through his treatment and life is tough for the family.

Mum Nadia said: “Shine A Light has been a lifeline for us. Having a child with cancer really takes its toll on all of us and every day is challenging. Through the charity’s partnership with Sporting Bears, Hugo got the chance to have a 20-minute ride in a Mustang and he absolutely loved it. He was giggling all the way.”