Rugby childhood Cancer charity gifted £3,000 by homebuilder

Warwickshire housebuilder Barratt Homes has donated £3,000 to Shine a Light, a charity which offers a support network for children living with cancer, and their families.

The Rugby-based charity provides families across Coventry and Warwickshire, who are affected by childhood cancer, with a range of support to relieve isolation and provide peer-to-peer support opportunities to enable them to connect with other families in the same situation.

Barratt Homes’ donation was made as part of The Barratt Foundation, which is designed to support national and local charities, large and small, across the UK to leave a legacy in the communities in which the housebuilder builds new homes.

The contribution from the homebuilder, based close to the charity at its Elborough Place development, will help Shine a Light to pay for the costs of running its services during December and January.

Sam Schoolar, Rose Emery, Andrew Ridley and Bob Marley (Sales Adviser at Barratt Homes)

Sam Schoolar, CEO at Shine a Light, said: “A diagnosis of cancer is not only devastating emotionally and physically, but has a huge financial impact.

“For adults diagnosed with cancer, having to give up work or reduce hours and still pay for parking fees, fuel costs, and the increasing costs of living takes its toll.

“To combat some of these difficulties, during the winter months we are operating as a warm hub, ensuring that our local community have a warm place to relax, enjoy food and drink, company and activities. We will also provide opportunities to meet with other local charities and agencies who can help with food poverty, debt relief and offer advice on energy bills and other helpful sources of aid.”

Shine a Light is the only charity in the local area providing a cancer support centre for the Coventry and Warwickshire community. It currently helps 60 families who are affected by childhood cancer and registered for its full range of support, and provides 15 adult counselling sessions and three hours of play therapy per week.

For those affected by a cancer diagnosis, the expenses involved with travelling to and from hospital, having to buy food within the hospital environment and being at home during the day all escalate the cost-of-living greatly. The latest stats from Young Lives vs Cancer show an average cost of an additional £600 per month for a family living with cancer.

Sam continued: “The local, small charities and organisations across our nation are doing vital work to support their communities. Without them, in our current climate families would be going without food, warmth and vital support to improve mental health and wellbeing.

“We are extremely grateful for the support we are receiving from Barratt Homes through its donation of £3,000. This will make a huge difference to our work.

“We are open for anyone in the local community who wants to drop in and receive support from us. Our services are vital for the families we support to ensure they are not isolated, living in fear, poverty or with low mental health, and that they receive the help they need to face their journey with cancer.”

Founded in 2017, Shine a Light’s range of services has continued to expand. It visits families in their homes and in hospitals, and provides every family with a welcome pack when they first register for support. This contains a range of items designed to encourage families to spend quality time together – playing games, making popcorn, snuggling under warm cosy blankets for a family film afternoon, and enjoying the snacks and treats provided by the charity.

It opened a new cancer support centre in September 2023, which is open to the whole community between 9:30am to 3pm from Monday to Saturday. People can pop in for drinks, opportunities to chat and receive support, play games, use the charity’s play area, and take part in craft activities and other sessions offered by Shine a Light.

Adrian Evans, Managing Director of Barratt Homes West Midlands, said: “Shine a Light is a valuable support network for families affected by a cancer diagnosis, and helps people going through a very difficult time.

“We’re proud to support the charity’s fantastic range of services through our £3,000 donation, and we hope it can continue its support for families in Coventry and Warwickshire.

To find out more about the charity and its services, visit the website at Shine a Light.