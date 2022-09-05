Rugby dancing queen prepares to dazzle in Strictly competition after battle with depression and anxiety

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sophies gears up for the competition.

A Rugby dancer who has battled with depression and anxiety is set to dazzle when she takes part in a competition.

Sophie Peacock is taking part in Coventry Does Strictly, the last of its charity competitions dancing in the Waltz and Jive in aid of MIND. Contestants need to raise £500 each as well as learn two dances plus a show dance to be performed on two nights.

Sophie, who has her own cat sitting, behaviour and training business, has suffered with depression and anxiety in the past.

Sophie is in a much brighter place.

She said: “Fundraising for a mental health charity is a perfect way to do something I enjoy plus help others.

"After coming through the better side of my mental health, dancing has been the one thing that has kept her mentally and physically healthy.”

Sophie said it’s been a great way to meet people and form friendships.

The dancers will be judged 'strictly' style by a panel of judges plus audience votes to get them into the final and win the title of Coventry Does strictly 2022. Rehearsals start in this month and run through to the show nights in October.

All smiles on the dance floor.

Sophie, a keen Salsa dancer, added: “"I'm both excited and anxious about learning two different dance styles, performing and being judged, but I'm feeling the fear and doing it anyway."

The event will be run over two nights, October 28 and 29 at the DoubleTree Hilton Hotel. It is organised by Dancing Feet, Coventry.

Follow Sophie on her dancing journey and help her fundraise at https://www.facebook.com/sophiedoesstrictly