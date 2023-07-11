Register
Rugby fundraiser Joanne says goodbye to long locks in memory of lost loved ones

Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 11th Jul 2023, 12:36 BST
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 12:43 BST

A brave fundraiser is taking part in a stunt in Rugby to raise money for the Myton Hospices.

Joanne Childs is saying goodbye to her long hair in memory of three of her friends and members of her community receiving end of life care at Warwick Myton Hospice Inpatient Unit.

“Myton is incredibly adaptive with the care they provide for each and every individual’s needs,” Joanne said.

“They were so accommodating to the specific needs, they even arranged beds so their families could stay overnight which meant everything to everyone involved.

Having conquered the Dorchester Marathon and taking part in the charity’s Santa Dash, Joanne was looking to do something different.

She added: “I thought what better way than shaving my hair off.”

Joanne is braving the shave on Monday, August 14, at Rugby School’s Sports Centre at 11am.

Visit https://www.mytonhospice.org/news/joanne-childs-is-braving-the-shave/

