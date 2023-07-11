Rugby fundraiser Joanne says goodbye to long locks in memory of lost loved ones

“Myton is incredibly adaptive with the care they provide for each and every individual’s needs”

A brave fundraiser is taking part in a stunt in Rugby to raise money for the Myton Hospices.

Joanne Childs is saying goodbye to her long hair in memory of three of her friends and members of her community receiving end of life care at Warwick Myton Hospice Inpatient Unit.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Myton is incredibly adaptive with the care they provide for each and every individual’s needs,” Joanne said.

Joanne Childs.

“They were so accommodating to the specific needs, they even arranged beds so their families could stay overnight which meant everything to everyone involved.

Having conquered the Dorchester Marathon and taking part in the charity’s Santa Dash, Joanne was looking to do something different.

She added: “I thought what better way than shaving my hair off.”

Advertisement

Advertisement