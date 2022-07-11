Rugby man who was told he would not live to 33 is set to complete Three Peaks Challenge to raise funds for The Cystic Fibrosis Trust

Daniel out on a previous walk.

Father-of-two Daniel O’Toole was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis during a screening test when he was just three weeks old.

The rare genetic condition can be very serious – and through the years Daniel was told his lifespan would be greatly limited.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But a new drug saw him get life-changing treatment – and he has defied all previous expectations.

He said: “As many of you know I was born with cystic fibrosis (CF), a genetic condition affecting more than 10,800 people in the UK.

"I’m incredibly grateful that random screening was taking place in my hometown when I was just three weeks old, meaning my CF was picked up almost straight away.

“This screening is now a routine test for newborns across the UK.

" In 2013 I ran The London Marathon, raising over £5,000 for the CF Trust but have since been keeping busy managing my health and raising our two miracle boys.

"In 2020 I received life changing news that an amazing new drug was available to treat my CF.

"With this news I was able to set my sights on bigger goals and take on some new challenges and have recently signed up to take on The Three Peak Challenge in 24 hours across the weekend of my 33rd birthday.”

The challenge will see Daniel scale Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Mount Snowdon in just 24 hours.