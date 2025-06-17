Rugby Mayor and MP attend launch of new recovery hub in town centre

Rugby Mayor Barbara Brown and MP John Slinger attended the launch of new recovery hub in the town centre today (Tuesday, June 24).

They listened to staff and service users at Change Grow Live on how the new Albert Street hub can be used in the future to benefit the community and to support individuals taking control of their recovery.

Change Grow Live is a recovery-focused service designed to support individuals in taking control of their recovery in a safe, confidential, friendly and non- judgemental way by talking and listening to other people’s experiences.

Partnering with Intuitive Thinking Skills, their new ambassador programme provides individuals who have successfully overcome their own issues with substance misuse, to gain a certificated, NOCN Level2 qualification.

Launch of the new hub in Rugby town centre. Picture: Warren Strickland.

This Recovery Hub for the county and collaboration between Change Grow Live and Intuitive Thinking Skills demonstrates a commitment to providing a wide range of support options, including peer support and mentoring, to individuals seeking help with substance misuse.

To find out more, telephone 01926 353513. https://www.changegrowlive.org/drug-alcohol-service-warwickshire/rugby