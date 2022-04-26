Rugby MP renews calls for A&E to return to our town

Andy Hardy, left, with Rugby MP Mark Pawsey.

Mr Pawsey spoke during Business Questions on April 21, citing the survey he conducted earlier in the year asking residents about their views on urgent and emergency care provision.

Nearly 3,000 residents responded to the survey, and 98 per cent felt that Rugby should have its own A&E department, with 93 per cent believing that Rugby is currently underserved in terms of urgent and emergency health provision.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In his question to the Leader of the House of Commons, Rt Hon Mark Spencer MP, Mr Pawsey highlighted that Rugby is a fast-growing town and expects a population of around 135,000 by 2031.

But at present 83 per cent of the population is more than a 15-minute drive away from an accident and emergency department.

Rugby is currently the largest urban area in Warwickshire without its own A&E provision.

Responding, the Leader of the House said there is investment taking place by the government in improving local NHS services and promised to raise the need for additional services in Rugby directly with the Health Secretary.

Speaking after his question in Parliament, Mr Pawsey said: “The results of my survey were conclusive and show that the overwhelming majority of my constituents believe, as do I, that additional investment in the Hospital of St Cross, and in particular Urgent and Emergency care provision, is greatly needed as the town expands.

"Not only would this mean that Rugby residents have access to local A&E services but would also help reduce the pressure on existing A&E provision.”

“Following the survey results, I met with Professor Andrew Hardy, Chief Executive of University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust, who was struck by the volume and unanimity of responses.

"I will continue to call for a debate in Parliament to make the case for the provision of A&E at the Hospital of St Cross.