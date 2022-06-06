Rugby MP will take to Parliament this week to argue for more services at St Cross

Mr Pawsey outside St Cross.

Rugby’s rapid growth in recent years – due in part to the Local Plan which paved the way for 12,400 more homes by 2031 – has prompted growing calls for more services to be added to Hospital of St Cross.

Last year Mr Paswsey conducted a survey which reached 3,000 Rugbeians – and 93 per cent of them said they believed that Rugby is currently underserved in terms of urgent and emergency health provision.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following the survey, Mr Pawsey shared the results with the chief executive of University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust, Professor Andrew Hardy.

After securing a Parliamentary debate on the subject, Mr Pawsey will make the case for further provision of services directly to health ministers.