Rugby’s rapid growth in recent years – due in part to the Local Plan which paved the way for 12,400 more homes by 2031 – has prompted growing calls for more services to be added to Hospital of St Cross.
Last year Mr Paswsey conducted a survey which reached 3,000 Rugbeians – and 93 per cent of them said they believed that Rugby is currently underserved in terms of urgent and emergency health provision.
Following the survey, Mr Pawsey shared the results with the chief executive of University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust, Professor Andrew Hardy.
After securing a Parliamentary debate on the subject, Mr Pawsey will make the case for further provision of services directly to health ministers.
The debate is scheduled to begin no later than 5pm on Thursday, June 9, and can be watched online via bit.ly/3985pCM or on the BBC Parliament channel.