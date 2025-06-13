Rugby nurse with "heart of gold" hangs up her uniform after nearly 50 years
And if that’s not enough, she will be signing up for voluntary work.
Colleagues at HCRG Care Group, in Chapel Street where she works, took time out from their lunch break to pose with Veronica for a photograph and to wish her a long and happy retirement.
“She has a heart of gold and is loved by staff and patients,” said her colleague, Jane.
“And she is such a well-respected and cheerful colleague.” said another.
“I have spent 46 years working for the NHS and have enjoyed most of it,” said Veronica.
“Now I am stepping into retirement and leaving behind a wonderful team of dedicated colleagues in the sexual health team, where I have worked for the past 17 years.
"It has been a privilege working with them all. Now I will be spending a bit more time with my family.”
