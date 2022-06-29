Rugby nurses given vital medical equipment to help patients suffering from asthma or other lung conditions

The six nebulizers were handed over to community nurses Catherine Bent, Wendy Williamson and Antonia Harris.

Vital medical equipment that will help patients suffering from asthma or other lung conditions have been donated to nurses in Rugby.

Six nebulizers have been handed by The Friends of St Cross to the community nursing service in the town.

A nebulizer turns liquid medicine into a very fine mist that a person can inhale through a face mask or mouthpiece.

Taking medicine this way allows it to go straight into the lungs and the respiratory system where it is needed.

Kerry Nessling, professional lead of the South Warwickshire Foundation Trust Out of Hospital Rugby team, said “We would like to sincerely thank Friends of St Cross for donating six nebulizers to the Rugby community nursing teams.

"The nebulizers will be loaned to community patients in Rugby and surrounding areas, on a short term basis, to manage their respiratory conditions in their own homes with the support of community nurses.

"This means early intervention with a nebulizer for these patients will lead to quicker alleviation of respiratory difficulties and will reduce the need for patients being admitted to hospital."

Doug Jones, chair of the Friends of St Cross, said: “We were delighted to receive a request for support from the community nursing team which will benefit so many patients with lung conditions.

"When referrals are received by the community nursing team from UHCW hospitals, GP surgeries and other health services to support patients in the community with long term lung conditions the team often agree to loan a nebulizer to the patient for an agreed period of time until they can purchase their own machine.”

“This is a vital service and donations of equipment that support the wider Rugby community are only possible because of the fantastic support that the Friends of The Hospital of St Cross continue to receive from the people of Rugby.”

