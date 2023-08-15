Register
Rugby pub backs OurJay fundraising mission

A brilliant night of bingo proved a winning combination for the OurJay Foundation’s drive to get more defibrillators in the town.
By Richard Howarth
Published 15th Aug 2023, 17:44 BST
Updated 15th Aug 2023, 17:44 BST

The Bear pub in Bilton linked up with the foundation for the recent event, which raised a total of £800.

And Charlie's Charity Fund, a charity which provides grants to support children in need, contributed an additional £500, for a total that covers the full cost of another defibrillator.

The pub’s general manager, Michael Maughan, said: “The charity bingo night is a heartwarming reminder of the difference people can make through coming together for a common cause.

The Bear in Bilton is a hive of activity and has added its support to the OurJay Foundation.
The Bear in Bilton is a hive of activity and has added its support to the OurJay Foundation.

“We’re so delighted with the support from the community and the generosity of Charlie's Charity Fund to help hit the target fundraising amount.

“It’s fantastic to have been able to support the Our Jay Foundation in its amazing work.”

The foundation works in memory of 18-year-old Jamie Rees who died in January 2022 after a cardiac arrest, raising awareness of – and money for – accessible defibrillators.

