Rugby pub backs OurJay fundraising mission
The Bear pub in Bilton linked up with the foundation for the recent event, which raised a total of £800.
And Charlie's Charity Fund, a charity which provides grants to support children in need, contributed an additional £500, for a total that covers the full cost of another defibrillator.
The pub’s general manager, Michael Maughan, said: “The charity bingo night is a heartwarming reminder of the difference people can make through coming together for a common cause.
“We’re so delighted with the support from the community and the generosity of Charlie's Charity Fund to help hit the target fundraising amount.
“It’s fantastic to have been able to support the Our Jay Foundation in its amazing work.”
The foundation works in memory of 18-year-old Jamie Rees who died in January 2022 after a cardiac arrest, raising awareness of – and money for – accessible defibrillators.