Rugby runner faces toughest challenge ever in honour of friend with terminal cancer

A Rugby runner has just faced his toughest challenge to date.

Rob Graham completed 26 miles in the Shakespeare Marathon in Stratford at the weekend.

He was inspired to help Arden Angels, a charity launched by his friend Tracie Mills, who has terminal cancer.

Rob said: “It was the hardest but best thing I have ever done and to call in on Tracie afterwards made it all worthwhile.”

Rob completed the race in a respectable four hours 45 minutes, his gruelling training schedule paying off on the day.

“So far I have raised over £1,100,” Rob added.

"I'm hoping to get a bit more for Tracie and her amazing cause.”

In 2013, Tracie Mills, the founder of Arden Angels, was diagnosed with breast cancer.

The Rugby mum started the path of intense chemotherapy, following with a double mastectomy.

Her dream was to raise £1,000 for one new chemotherapy chair for the Arden Centre in Coventry where she had been receiving treatment.

She has now raised nearly £125,000 for cancer services in Rugby and Coventry.