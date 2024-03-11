Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Volunteers in Rugby have been boxing up a little happiness for people in need.

Ladies from the Rotary Rugby Saturday Breakfast Club met last week to pack 25 shoeboxes with nine items bound for Romania.

Fundraisers collected £300 in Rugby which was then matched to £600 by Rotary District 1060 to spend on the shoeboxes with a choice of items for a child, teenager, baby or household. The latter was chosen and the items bought were to include something suitable for each member of the family.

Flatpack cardboard boxes were assembled and filled with items including stationery and personal care items.

Margaret Carvell, President of the RRSB club said: “I thought it epitomised Rotary; Friends coming together, doing something useful and enjoying ourselves at the same time.”