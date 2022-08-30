Rugby woman falls from sky in memory of cousin who died from Cystic Fibrosis

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tamara safely back on the ground.

A Rugby woman plunged from the sky in memory of her cousin who was ‘the leading light in the family’.

Tamara Brady took part in a sky dive in honour of Kate Porter who recently lost her battle with Cystic Fibrosis aged 36.

She has raised hundreds so far and is appealing for more sponsorship to help others with the condition.

Falling from the sky to raise money.

"My cousin was the leading light of the family,” said Tamara.

"I wanted to do something in her memory and decided a sky dive would be a fitting tribute. It was breathtaking, honestly I can’t describe. The feeling was pure excitement and happiness so freeing and mind-blowing.”

Proceeds will go to the Cystic Fibrosis Trust.

“The charity gave our family so much,” added Tamara.

"Kate was the glue that kept us together and the loud laugh you’d hear at any family party. For as long as I can remember Kate was poorly, but she never let it get her down she always had a smile on her face or made a joke out of the situation some how.”

She said every penny will help others.

Tamara added: "It doesn’t matter how small or large your donation is, anything will help this incredible charity provide the best quality of life to other families like they did with ours. We are forever grateful.

“I felt Kate was with me for the whole experience of the sky dive – and that kept me going.”