Rugby woman's mum and dad donate kidney each to keep daughter alive

Amy and Sam are raising money for Kidney Research UK.

Now Amy Parkinson, 36, is taking on this year’s London Bridges Challenge, to help other kidney patients.

She will be joined by friend Samantha Eggleton and together they will walk seven miles across London’s most iconic bridges to raise money for Kidney Research UK.

Amy said: “We decided to take on this challenge because I was diagnosed with kidney failure at the age of 18. I was stable until 2009 when my kidneys failed and I was put on dialysis three

Amy and Sam raise money for the charity.

times a week.

"During this time my parents, Darren and Val Clarke, were both being tested and worked up to see if they could donate one of their kidneys to me, and I was lucky that they were both a match. The doctors

chose my mum to be the donor and on April 30 2010, I received my transplant at UHCW.”

Amy’s transplant went well and for around six years.

“We then discovered my original disease was now attacking my transplanted kidney,” Amy went on.

"My kidney function gradually declined and in 2020 I was being worked up for my second transplant.

"I was lucky that we already knew my dad was a match so as he had numerous tests and assessments to make sure he was still well enough to donate, my kidney was declining now functioning at around 17%. The doctors planned on me having my second transplant before my kidney failed and I needed dialysis again, so on August 20 2021, with a kidney working at 13%, I had my second transplant donated by my dad, again at UHCW.”

Amy is doing well and said she owes her life to her parents.

She said: "I am currently feeling really well and my kidney is working around 60%. I am so grateful to my parents, all the staff at UHCW and of course Kidney Research for all the excellent work they do. Over the years I've raised money for the charity and this will be my fifth time doing the London Bridge Walk.

"I am really looking forward to it and thank my friend Sam for wanting to do this with me and for all of her support. Team four Legs and Six Kidneys is ready!"

Sam has not only been a supportive friend, she also works as a pharmacist and understands the struggles Amy faces.

Amy said: “Our team's name is Four Legs and Six Kidneys because there is two of us walking, Sam has two kidneys and

technically I have four as my original ones and my failed one are left in my body which a lot of people find hard to believe. “We wanted to raise money for Kidney Research UK because they are a fantastic charity that are always looking into different treatments and medications to help make life for kidney patients as best as it can be.”