Rugby's Amazing Grace aims to raise £5,000 for Myton Hospices

Grace helped paint the hospice.

Grace Bagnall, 12, is a girl on a mission.

She’s a big supporter of the Myton Hospices and is aiming to raise thousands of pounds for the charity by taking part in the 5k Inflatables Challenge.

The gigantic obstacle run is being held in Stratford on Saturday, September 10.

She is being supported by mum Cath.

Grace, who recently helped decorate the Myton Rugby Hub, said: “My mum is a lot older than me so we did a deal. I will complete the Inflatable 5K and mum will provide the refreshments, most likely wine/soft drinks, cheese and nibbles.”

So between them, the mother and daughter team hope to raise £5,000 for 5km.

They said every penny raised will fund the charity which provides support and care for people in Coventry and Warwickshire with a terminal illness.

“Please help me match my challenge,” Grace added.

Mum Cath said she was proud of her daughter’s efforts.

"Grace knows how lucky we are to have the support hub here,” she said.

She has already raised hundreds in sponsorship.