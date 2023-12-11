Rugby’s Christmas Tree illuminates the town in memory of lost loved ones

People are invited to own a light in memory of a loved one with a gift of £5.

A library picture of the Tree of Light at St Andrew's Church.

Rugby Rotary’s Tree of Light will help Myton Hospices' patients and their families.

People are invited to own a light in memory of a loved one with a gift of £5.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

By sponsoring a light(s) as a tribute to a loved one, friend, family or colleague you will help Myton’s valuable work continue.

The tree is at St. Andrew’s Church.

If you would like to sponsor a light your loved one’s name will be published in the Rugby Advertiser.

A Book of Remembrance will be placed in St Andrew’s Church from December 12 to coincide with the Memorial Service that day.

The book will be updated during the Christmas period for those forms received after that time. Forms received and processed after the December 11 will be published after Christmas when the Advertiser is next issued.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sponsorship and donations matter more than ever this year to the Myton Hospices. Please help The Rotary Club of Rugby raise funds in aid of their Charity.

This week’s names are: