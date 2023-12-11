Rugby’s Christmas Tree illuminates the town in memory of lost loved ones
Rugby Rotary’s Tree of Light will help Myton Hospices' patients and their families.
People are invited to own a light in memory of a loved one with a gift of £5.
Advertisement
Advertisement
By sponsoring a light(s) as a tribute to a loved one, friend, family or colleague you will help Myton’s valuable work continue.
The tree is at St. Andrew’s Church.
If you would like to sponsor a light your loved one’s name will be published in the Rugby Advertiser.
A Book of Remembrance will be placed in St Andrew’s Church from December 12 to coincide with the Memorial Service that day.
The book will be updated during the Christmas period for those forms received after that time. Forms received and processed after the December 11 will be published after Christmas when the Advertiser is next issued.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sponsorship and donations matter more than ever this year to the Myton Hospices. Please help The Rotary Club of Rugby raise funds in aid of their Charity.
This week’s names are:
For "Patrick Elson" - from all your family; Bill Stewardson - Dearly loved Husband, Father, Brother and Grandfather - "Sadly missed"; Valerie Flavell; Brian William Pulham; James Ronald Chambers; Joyce Chambers; Derek John Shaw; William Prichett; Janet Brock; Wilf Drake - "Loved and Always remembered" - Joan and Family; Brian & Margaret Newey; Joan Gammage - "Time passes Memories stay" - Love Morris, Julie & Keith; Nigel Caffrey; Pat and Fred Kirk; In loving memory of: Stella Margaret Edwards - Chris Edwards - Thomas and Irene Bowes; Bill and Enid Masters - "Together again" - Always and forever in our hearts xx; Jean Edge - In loving memory - "Missing you lots"xx; "Remembering with love Family & Friends this Christmas time"; Chris Widdows - best Husband; Chris Widdows - best Dad; Chris Widdows - best Granddad; Clarence and Mary Hollis - "Always remembered and loved"; Margaret Heale - A loving Sister; Connie and Jim Warner (Mum and Dad) "Loved and missed so very much"; Steve Gurling (Husband) Samantha Holland (Daughter) "Loved and missed so very much"; Philip Hancock - "A dearly loved Husband, Dad and Grandad"; "Taylor Cockerill" - In memory of a darling Great Grandson - Lots of Love Great Granny Barbara; In loving memory of "Bob and Doreen Richardson" and "Bill and Jean Smith"; "Flo and George Andrews"; John Henrey Ivan Garratt - "Always by my side"; Valerie Judith Stevens - "A very special Sister"; "Remembering my dear Wife, Jan Brock, with loving memories of 65 years together" - your loving Husband - Rob xx; In memory of Richard Bond; Jamie Rees - Our precious beautiful JJ, "I love and miss you so much little man xx"; Nicky May; Janet Issitt; Lynne Wilkinson; Audrey Cockerill; Kelvin Eveleigh; Peter Eveleigh; Roy Vennard; John Charles O'Rourke; Paul Anthony O'Rourke; Gordon Parkin; Hilda Parkin; George Parkin; Mary Farkas; John Farkas; Marjorie and Frederick Seamer; Jack and Margaret Watts, Kate Watts, Rita Clarke; Sid and Alice Chivers, Janet Chivers, Dorothy Bates; Muriel Waugh; Judy Fell; M.um and Dad - Barbara Hall and Stan Hall - “Loved and missed”.