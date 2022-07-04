Rugby's Locke House offers appointments to school-age Rugbeians who have missed routine vaccinations

Locke House, sited at The Railings in Rugby.

The Locke House site became a beacon of hope for the town during the height of pandemic, as volunteers and staff delivered scores of covid vaccinations.

And now the site is to be used to deliver vaccinations that prevent serious disease to young Rugbeians who might have missed doses due to school shutdowns and disrution caused by the pandemic.

The programme, being run by Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust, will see youngsters offered HPV dose 1 or 2, Td/IPV (which protects against tetanus, diphtheria and polio) and MenACWY (which protects against meningitis and septicaemia) over the summer holidays.

Mairead Thompson, clinical lead for the School Aged Immunisation Service, said: “Despite the focus on vaccinations over the past couple of years, routine immunisations that protect children and families have been falling.

"It is vitally important that children receive their immunisations to prevent serious illness. This is particularly relevant with the recent news about polio detected in London sewage.

"Although the risk to the general public is very low, it is a timely reminder to ensure that children are adequately protected.”

Parents of children in years 8, 9, 10 and 11 who have missed immunisations over the past two years are encouraged to book an appointment here: www.swiftqueue.co.uk/userlogin.php

If you are unsure whether your child has missed immunisations, you can contact your GP.