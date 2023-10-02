Register
Saddle up for free horse therapy sessions at wellbeing lodge's open day in Crick

Head to Wellbeing Coffee Lodge, West Haddon Road, on October 21
Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 10:19 BST
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 10:19 BST
Horse-owners are invited to free therapy sessions in Crick.

Ian Litchfield is offering BEMER Vascular Therapy at the Wellbeing Coffee Lodge on October 21 from 10am.

The machines act as a muscle stimulator to improve circulation, performance and recovery.

Ian Lichfield treating a horse.
Ian said: “The day will include sessions for miniature ponies, horses and people.

“There will also be an interesting talk from a couple who rescue poory treated horses.”

For more information, telephone Ian on 07889 634369.

.