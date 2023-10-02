Saddle up for free horse therapy sessions at wellbeing lodge's open day in Crick
Head to Wellbeing Coffee Lodge, West Haddon Road, on October 21
Horse-owners are invited to free therapy sessions in Crick.
Ian Litchfield is offering BEMER Vascular Therapy at the Wellbeing Coffee Lodge on October 21 from 10am.
The machines act as a muscle stimulator to improve circulation, performance and recovery.
Ian said: “The day will include sessions for miniature ponies, horses and people.
“There will also be an interesting talk from a couple who rescue poory treated horses.”
For more information, telephone Ian on 07889 634369.
