Special guest returns to Warwick Hospital to open the new facilities on the children's ward

A very special guest returned to Warwick Hospital to open the new facilities on the children's ward.

Returning patient Joseph Froggatt and his mum Lucy were invited to officially open the new specialist spaces on the MacGregor Ward on Friday December 1. They include a playroom and activity area, an adolescent recreational space, a sensory room with specialist equipment to allow children to escape from the busy ward, and a bereavement suite/quiet room.

South Warwickshire University NHS Foundation Trust began this development after seeing an increase in children in crisis admitted to the ward since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The development has now created age-appropriate areas for all children spending time on the ward.

Sixteen year old Joseph has cerebral palsy and epilepsy and throughout his life has spent a lot of time on MacGregor Ward, so knows first-hand what a difference these new facilities will make. He said: “These facilities will really help anyone who comes to Macgregor Ward and will improve the experience for everyone.”

His mum, Lucy, added: “The care we have received from Macgregor Ward over the years has always been exceptional, the new facilities were much needed and will greatly enhance the stay for patients and families alike, we are so grateful for all those that have made it happen. It was an honour for both of us to go along to the opening.”

To support the development, SWFT Charity launched the Youngs Mind Matter fundraising appeal, which has raised over £190,000. The appeal has been supported by lots of local groups, companies and members of the community.

Debbie Sherwell, lead paediatric nurse, said: “Being able to offer our patients appropriate spaces for their needs makes such a difference to their stay. Being in hospital is really hard for children and young people, as well as their families, so having dedicated rooms to make their stay more comfortable is so important.