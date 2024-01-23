Watch more of our videos on Shots!

All the special guests had been with the organisation for 24 years or more, with Suzanne having opened her first Slimming World group back in 1998.

Since then she estimates she’s supported more than 5,000 slimmers. Last year alone Suzanne has helped 50 of her members to achieve their target weights and, with many more close to scoring their goals too, she is hugely proud of the difference she makes within her local community.

She says: “I was so honoured when I received the invitation to today’s celebration, and it was a privilege to represent everyone from Leamington & Kenilworth over the years. I believe I have the best role in the world. Seeing people transform before your eyes, losing weight and growing in confidence and self-belief, is the most rewarding feeling.

Suzanne receiving her award from Slimming World founder Margaret Miles-Bramwell

“The support and training I’ve received from Slimming World over the years has been second to none. This brilliant event was no different. We heard from senior leaders across the business including Managing Director Lisa Salmon, as well as other Slimming World Consultants who shared their most memorable and life-changing experiences over their decades in the role. It was truly inspirational!”