The 20 top-performing GP surgeries in Warwickshire as voted for by patients in the GP Patient Survey 2025

Sarah McCann
By Sarah McCann

Health writer

Published 29th Jul 2025, 11:34 BST

They’ve been named the best in Warwickshire 🩺

The results of the GP Patient Survey 2025 are in, with patients revealing how the feel their local GP surgery in Warwickshire is performing.

The 2025 survey reveals the best and worst surgeries in Warwickshire and beyond.

More than 700,000 patients in England took part in the survey, which was carried out between January and March this year, and gathers information on how patients feel about their local GP.

Patients are asked to rate their GP service overall, their experience contacting their GP the last time they tried, NHS services when their GP was closed, pharmacy services and dental services.

This year the results were positive, with overall experience of services improving significantly since the previous survey in 2024, with the majority of patients describing their overall experience of their GP practice as ‘very good’ (44%) or ‘fairly good’ (31%).

Here we reveal the GP practices in Warwickshire which were voted the best by you. Surgeries are ranked by the proportion of patients that said their overall experience was ‘very good’.

There were 257 survey forms sent out to patients at Budbrooke Medical Centre in Budbrooke, Warwick. The response rate was 39%, with 100 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 89% said it was very good and 8% said it was fairly good.

1. Budbrooke Medical Centre - Budbrooke, Warwick

There were 257 survey forms sent out to patients at Budbrooke Medical Centre in Budbrooke, Warwick. The response rate was 39%, with 100 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 89% said it was very good and 8% said it was fairly good. | Google Maps

There were 260 survey forms sent out to patients at Lapworth Surgery in Kingswood, Solihull. The response rate was 49%, with 128 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 88% said it was very good and 9% said it was fairly good.

2. Lapworth Surgery - Kingswood, Solihull

There were 260 survey forms sent out to patients at Lapworth Surgery in Kingswood, Solihull. The response rate was 49%, with 128 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 88% said it was very good and 9% said it was fairly good. | Google Maps

There were 271 survey forms sent out to patients at St Wulfstan Surgery in Southam. The response rate was 38%, with 104 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 87% said it was very good and 11% said it was fairly good.

3. St Wulfstan Surgery - Southam

There were 271 survey forms sent out to patients at St Wulfstan Surgery in Southam. The response rate was 38%, with 104 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 87% said it was very good and 11% said it was fairly good. | Google Maps

There were 259 survey forms sent out to patients at Brookside Surgery in Stretton-on-Dunsmore, Rugby. The response rate was 39%, with 102 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 79% said it was very good and 14% said it was fairly good.

4. Brookside Surgery - Stretton-on-Dunsmore, Rugby

There were 259 survey forms sent out to patients at Brookside Surgery in Stretton-on-Dunsmore, Rugby. The response rate was 39%, with 102 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 79% said it was very good and 14% said it was fairly good. | Google Maps

