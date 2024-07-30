The Myton Hospices is proud to deliver the QELCA® (Quality End of Life Care for All) programme
Integrating a work-based action learning experience with facilitated classroom reflection, the QELCA® training is delivered by specialist clinicians who have undertaken the 'Train the Trainers’ programme with St Christopher’s Hospice.
The Myton Hospices are proud to be a QELCA® satellite training unit, with a wealth of experience of providing QELCA® training programmes. Myton have supported and trained people who work in health and social care, hospitals and community, with the aim to ensure everyone in the community has access to high-quality palliative and end of life care.
In collaboration with South Warwickshire University NHS Foundation Trust (SWFT), The Myton Hospices provided a QELCA® training programme for 12 nurses from Warwick Hospital in June and July. Nurses from different wards at the hospital completed the five day programme, consisting of three days of classroom training, hosted by trained Myton QELCA® trainers, and two days shadowing Myton’s experienced nurses, doctors and allied healthcare professionals at the Warwick and Coventry Inpatient Units.
The key themes of the programme included; understanding what matters most to palliative and end of life patients, advanced communication skills to assist sensitive conversations at end of life, and enabling empathy and compassion within teams.
The QELCA® team will continue to work collaboratively with and support the 12 SWFT nurses to lead on quality changes and improvements in end of life care within their ward areas.
Some of the feedback from the 12 nurses who attended the training included:
“This is the best training course I have ever attended. I have been able to experience so many things and understand them from a patient’s point of view”.
“I feel so much more empowered, passionate and confident to advocate for patients at the end of life”.
“The communication skills training will enable me to be able to be more confident to have sensitive discussions with patients and their families”.
Emma Charles, Clinical Education Lead at The Myton Hospices, said:
“We are immensely privileged and proud to have worked alongside the SWFT nurses from Warwick hospital. By providing the QELCA® programme, we aim to enable health and social care professionals within our community to be equipped and empowered with the skills and knowledge they require to deliver the highest quality palliative and end of life care. At The Myton Hospices, we believe everyone should have access to quality palliative and end of life care and we look forward to continuing the QELCA® training programme for healthcare professionals in our community.”
You can find out more about The Myton Hospices QELCA® training online at www.mytonhospice.org/Education
