Rugby High School student was on holiday when tragedy struck

Jismol Joby.

Tributes have been paid to a ‘beautiful and talented’ Rugby girl who drowned at a family get together.

Rugby High School student Jismol Joby, 15, was on holiday in India when the tragedy happened on Sunday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She lost her life along with two other family members who jumped into the Muvattupuzha river to save her.

They were swept away by strong undercurrents, despite best efforts to help them.

Locals rushed to the spot and raised the alarm and the bodies were recovered after an extensive rescue search.

Her parents Mathai and Soumya, sister Jewell and brother Joel said Jismol was a ‘beautiful and talented girl’.

They said she will be missed by everyone who knew her.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Her cousin, Saniya, said Jismol worked hard and dreamed of being a doctor.

Saniya said: “Jisu was my best friend, the one person I would message every single day.

"She was one of the most mature and responsible people I knew and was so wise for her age.

“Your beautiful smile, your laughter and presence will forever be missed but never forgotten. I love you so much my beautiful angel.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jismol’s family were in India for the summer holidays and were due home two days after the tragedy.

She died along with her uncle Johnson Mathai, 56, and cousin Alissiyo Sabu, 16.

They had been bathing in the river every day for the past week without incident.

A memorial service was held for friends and family of the popular teenager in Coventry this week.