Visitors to St Cross who have been overcharged due to a blunder with the car parking machines have been promised a refund.

University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire released a statement last Tuesday, May 30, setting out that new car parking charges would come into effect at Walsgrave and St Cross two days later, June 1.

The statement highlighted that the time slots and charges would be different between the two – with the St Cross rates being cheaper than University Hospital – but then the Advertiser started hearing from people using St Cross who were being charged too much.

One reader pleaded with us: “Please help the people of Rugby. St Cross car parks are overcharging. Apparently they are charging the new Coventry prices.

The main entrance to St Cross. Photo: Google Street View.

“Hundreds of people are paying it but not knowing. Many will not have receipts.

“When l rang they said they know there is a problem and to go down and they will 'try' to sort it.

“Why should l drive back and possibly incur another parking charge to solve their problem?

“With the miles travelling and time it's not worth it. But l want my money back and for other people to not be overcharged.”

The Advertiser contacted the Trust on Monday at 12.12pm and eventually got an explanation sent at 11.21am today, Wednesday, apologising for the delay in responding and, more crucially, for the error.

A spokesperson said: “Incorrect parking tariffs were applied at the Hospital of St Cross for a short period of time.

“As soon as we were made aware of this, we worked with our third party parking supplier to quickly resolve the issue.

“We are in the process of ensuring anyone who was overcharged receives a refund.

“Anyone affected can either come to the security desk located at the day surgery entrance or email [email protected] and, if proof of payment is shown, a refund will be provided.

They added: “All car parking at the trust forms part of a private finance initiative contract and any revenue generated is used to fund the maintenance and management of the car parks.

“We continue to support patients by providing free parking for those who visit hospital regularly such as people having intravenous chemotherapy and kidney dialysis.”

The official new charges at St Cross are as follows: up to 30 minutes – free; up to three hours – £2.30; up to five hours – £5.50; up to 24 hours – £9.70.

At Walsgrave there is just a ten minute free offer, then charges per hour up to six hours and then a 24-hour charge.

Three hours there will now be £5.70 against £2.30 at St Cross; five hours is £8.90 against Rugby’s £5.50; and 24 hours is £12.50 over there against £9.70 here.