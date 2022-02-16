Want more services at Rugby's St Cross? Now's the chance to have your say

File image.

Rugbeians are encouraged to have their say on the future of St Cross by taking part in an NHS survey.

Patients, carers and service users are all invited to help shape the vision and future direction of healthcare provided by University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire (UHCW) NHS Trust over the next eight years.

A spokesperson for the UHCW Trust said: “It’s such a valuable opportunity for us to make the case for more services at St Cross, or perhaps ask for an affordable and reliable way to get to Coventry hospital for appointments.

“Having to travel to Coventry is such a burden on so many people locally, so maybe if enough people ask, we can make it better for everyone.”

The survey concerns the trust’s Organisational Plan for 2022 to 2030 – a draft of which has been published online at bit.ly/3LAQDCV.

You can also access the survey by visiting that link.

While the draft plan does not mention specific improvements to St Cross, it does allude to a want for the trust to continue bringing more services to hospital – as it has done recently with a new operating theatres and the new haematology unit.

The report a wish to 'do better at delivering effective care in people’s own homes and their communities.'

The survey comes as residents continue to call for more services at St Cross, given the rapid growth of the town.

The reinstatement of an A&E at the hospital is one of the key demands of residents, and of Rugby MP Mark Pawsey.

A source close to the hospital previously told the Advertiser that such a change would be impractical, because A&Es are far more specialised than they were even 20 years ago.

They argued that a population the size of Rugby’s would not be enough to provide sufficient work for the array of consultants and equipment a modern A&E requires.

Professor Andy Hardy, chief executive officer of UHCW NHS Trust, said: “The demands and the united response to the pandemic have shown us all the benefit of working in partnership for the people of Coventry and Warwickshire.

“Our experience has firmly emphasised the importance of keeping our population healthy and well and ensuring that people can access the services they need, when they need them.