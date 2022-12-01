Feel Warm, Feel Welcome sessions start on Tuesday, December 13

Enjoy sessions at Rugby Art Gallery & Musuem.

People in Rugby are invited to take a break in warm surroundings from December 13.

The free Feel Warm, Feel Welcome sessions offer visitors the opportunity to meet at Rugby Art Gallery and Museum every Tuesday from 2pm – 4pm.

A £300 grant from Warwickshire Rural Community Council's Warm Hubs fund has supported the sessions, which include crafts board games, free hot drinks and biscuits, and access to free wi-fi.

Cllr Howard Roberts, Rugby Borough Council portfolio holder for leisure and wellbeing, said: "Rugby Art Gallery and Museum's warm hub offers visitors the welcome chance to take a break, socialise and engage with crafts and board games during the winter months.

"Research has shown the tremendous benefits arts and crafts can bring in terms of mental and social wellbeing, so we're delighted to have secured funding from Warwickshire Rural Community Council to help us deliver free weekly sessions in Rugby."