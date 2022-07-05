Warwick vaccination clinic will allow children to catch up on missed immunisation jabs this summer

A vaccination clinic being run in Warwick will allow children to catch up on missed immunisation jabs this summer.

Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust’s (CWPT’s) School Aged Immunisation Service is running the sessions for children in years 8, 9, 10 and 11 at Woodloes House in Woodloes Avenue South over the school holidays.

Despite the trust continuing to prioritise school-aged immunisations throughout the pandemic, many children in the West Midlands have missed one or more routine immunisations in the past two years.

This is partly due to school shutdowns as a result of COVID-19 and also parents not realising that the trust was offering appointments for vaccinations or not wanting to burden the NHS.

Sessions will take place at Woodloes House from Thursday July 28 to Sunday August 17.

Vaccinations that will be available include HPV dose 1 or 2, Td/IPV (which protects against tetanus, diphtheria and polio) and MenACWY (which protects against meningitis and septicaemia).

Mairead Thompson, Clinical Lead for the School Aged Immunisation Service, says: “Despite the focus on vaccinations over the past couple of years, routine immunisations that protect children and families have been falling.

"It is vitally important that children receive their immunisations to prevent serious illness.

"This is particularly relevant with the recent news about polio detected in London sewage.

"Although the risk to the general public is very low, it is a timely reminder to ensure that children are adequately protected.”

To book an appointment visit https://www.swiftqueue.co.uk/userlogin.php

Those who are unsure wheter their child has missed immunisations are advised to contact their GP.

Clinics are also open elsewhere across Coventry and Warwickshire including Jepson House, in Nuneaton, Locke House in Rugby and Saint Peters Church in Coventry.

Standard appointment slots are ten minutes long.