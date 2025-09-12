Warwickshire County Council: NHS trusts vow to answer questions on lowly performance placings

The chairs of two NHS trusts have put themselves forward for questioning on “disappointing” lowly positions in new performance rankings.

Sue Noyes, chair of University Hospitals Coventry & Warwickshire (UHCW) which runs Hospital of St Cross, Rugby, and Eamonn Kelly, chair of Coventry & Warwickshire Partnership Trust (CWPT) that runs mental health and learning disability services, made the offers to Warwickshire’s health and wellbeing board this week.

It comes on the back of UHCW, which also runs the hospital in Walsgrave, Coventry, being named the third-worst performing trust based on new metrics that look at patient access, wait times, safety and the timeliness of cancer treatment.

One of the drags on UHCW’s performance was data that shows 64 per cent of its cancer patients started treatment within two months, 11 per cent lower than the standard, while 75.7 per cent of urgent referrals for a definitive cancer diagnosis were done within four weeks - the standard 80 per cent.

Just shy of three quarters of A&E patients were dealt with and transferred or discharged within the four-hour target but almost one in eight patients ended up there for more than 12 hours.

Other areas of concern were a higher-than-average staff sickness rate of 5.77 per cent, five cases of MRSA and having the sixth-worst productivity rating nationally.

Raising the standings during any other business, Ms Noyes said: “I’m sure colleagues saw in the news about the NHS league tables and particularly where our organisation was.

“It was very disappointing for all of us, particularly coming as it does after a ‘good’ rating from the Care Quality Commission last month.

“I’d like to suggest that we give a presentation to a future health and wellbeing board just to explain in more detail where those ratings have come from but more importantly the work that we’re doing.

“There are some that are very focused on the areas that we know we have concerns around, particularly some of our cancer pathways, but there are also some indicators in the ratings that are slightly out with perhaps normal business or things that this board might look at.”

She also noted that a letter to stakeholders on the matter should have been sent out that day.

WCC’s portfolio holder for adult social care and health Councillor Anne-Marie Sonko (Reform UK, Earl Craven) accepted the suggestion as “a very good idea” and offered to put it on the agenda for the next meeting on January 14, 2026.

Mr Kelly replicated that after it was shown to be the worst performer in the land for ensuring patients in mental health crisis are seen face-to-face within 24 hours.

The lead organisation for mental health, learning disability and autism and integrated children's services in Coventry and Warwickshire saw less than a quarter of patients (24.14 per cent) within that timescale in the first three months of this financial year, although other metrics were better, being slightly ahead of the national standard on shrinking in-patient stays in mental health units.

“Our rating didn’t receive as much attention but it was similarly disappointing,” said Mr Kelly.

“They’re all issues that we were aware of.

"Some are very important to this board and I think it would be valuable to share with you what they are and what we’re doing about them.”