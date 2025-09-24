Warwickshire health care provider donates £10,000 to British Skin Foundation eczema research

With 60% of people in Warwickshire affected by a skin condition at some point in their lives, local healthcare provider, Circle Health Group, has pledged its support to tackling the issue through an annual £10,000 donation to the British Skin Foundation. This generous donation will fund research into eczema, a chronic inflammatory condition shaped by the immune system, genetics, the skin barrier, and environmental factors. It is one of the most common skin diseases, affecting around one in five children and one in ten adults in the UK.

Dr Ryan O’Shaughnessy, Centre for Cell Biology and Cutaneous Research, Blizard Institute, Queen Mary University of London, says: “This British Skin Foundation and Circle Health Group grant will allow us to more completely identify how lactobacillus rhamnosus products can repair the impaired skin barrier in patients with eczema."

Adam Busby, Chief Clinical and Quality Officer at Circle Health Group, said: “Eczema is a debilitating condition that impacts hundreds of thousands of people across the UK. The British Skin Foundation continues to be at the forefront of cutting-edge research and with Circle Health Group’s support, will now be able to undertake first of its kind research into how and why eczema impacts the body’s skin barrier. Our hope is that this research will help clinicians to prevent flare ups and ultimately, provide the basis for an effective treatment for eczema. This is an exciting opportunity to dramatically improve the quality of life for those suffering with eczema.”

British Skin Foundation Chief Executive Officer, Matthew Patey OBE adds: “We know that there is still a long way to go in transforming outcomes for patients affected by skin disease. Thanks to the Circle Health Group’s support, our researchers are better positioned than ever to drive that change.”

Your local CHG clinic is The Meriden Hospital, University Hospital Site, Clifford Bridge Road, Coventry, Warwickshire, CV2 2LQ