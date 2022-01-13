Warwickshire NHS bosses warn that ‘Covid has not gone away’ after large rise in cases across county

As cases of Covid-19 rise, the NHS in Coventry and Warwickshire is urging people to take steps to protect themselves, others and the NHS.

There are currently almost 500 people in Coventry and Warwickshire hospitals with Covid-19 and across the West Midlands region hospitals are reporting a steep increase in admissions because of the pandemic.

Although numbers in Intensive Care Units (ICU) remain stable, around 70 per cent of those patients in ICU with Covid are unvaccinated.

Dr Sarah Raistrick, clinical chair of Coventry and Warwickshire Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “Covid-19 has not gone away and the new variant, Omicron, is rapidly spreading in the community.

"There is a misconception that symptoms of Omicron are mild for everyone, but they can be extremely serious for some people, particularly those who are not vaccinated.

“It’s vital to get your booster when you are eligible – three months after your second dose – to boost your immunity this winter and help the NHS.

“Two jabs aren’t enough to protect from Omicron, but a booster really does its job in boosting immunity to offer a good level of protection.

"Studies have shown that it reduces the risk of symptomatic disease from the Omicron variant by up to 75 per cent.

In Warwickshire case numbers have increased from 478 per 100,000 to 1,927 per 100,000 between December 2 and January 2.

Residents are being encouraged to get fully vaccinated with first, second and booster jabs, wash hands well and often, wear a face covering in crowded places and to practice social distancing where appropriate.

Those who have recently had a positive COVID-19 test you need to wait 28 days before they can have their first, second or booster vaccination.

The latest clinic opening times can be found at www.happyhealthylives.uk/vaccinationdrop-ins for walk-ins or www.happyhealthylives.uk/vaccination-sites for appointments.