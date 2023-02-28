WATCH: Sky's the limit for fundraiser who braved daring glider challenge for Rugby woman with terminal cancer

"I’m asking people to just donate the price of a cup of coffee”

A brave fundraiser has his head in the clouds after an adrenaline-fuelled challenge in honour of a Rugby woman who has terminal cancer.

Stephen Pratt performed a loop the loop in a glider on Saturday and is well on the way to raising £1,000 for Arden Angels.

He performed the stunt at Husbands Bosworth under the expert guidance of aerobatic stunt pilot Rob Barsby, team flight leader of Aerosparx.

Supporting Arden Angels at Husbands Bosworth.

Stephen, 54, who has been treated for the disease at the Arden Centre along with his partner, Lucie Green, is supporting the Arden Angels charity, founded by Tracie Mills.

“It was a life-changing experience,” he said.

"I was right out of my comfort zone, but thoughts of Tracie and her amazing bravery kept me going.

"I’m asking people to just donate the price of a cup of coffee.”

