“Carrie-Anne was amazing and so brave. There were three weeks between diagnosis and her sadly passing away, but she still stayed strong, happy and tried to be positive”

Carrie-Anne with her partner and children.

A heartbroken Rugby family has paid tribute to a much-loved mum who died from an aggressive form of cancer just three weeks after being diagnosed.

Carrie-Anne Kessna, 35, has been described as a kind and loving mother, daughter, grandaughter, sister and partner.

She was diagnosed with lung cancer and cancer on the pouch of Douglas after being ill for a short time.

Carrie-Anne was loved by her family.

Carrie-Anne passed away on Good Friday before she started her treatment.

Her mother Anne said: “My amazing, strong daughter tried to stay positive right until the end.

"She was loved so much. I, as her mum, am heartbroken. We should have been arranging her wedding, not her funeral.”

Her partner, Dan, said Carrie-Anne was his soulmate.

Carrie-Anne with partner Dan.

"She was not only my girlfriend of 18 years, but my soulmate too,” he said.

"We were a unit. She was my princess and always will be.”

Carrie-Anne’s children – Taylor, Demi and Jayden – said their mother was loving, supportive and will always be missed.

“She was the best mum anyone could have and she loved us dearly,” they agreed.

Carrie-Anne with her mother and sister.

"She was always there to have our back and support us she will be deeply missed.”

Carrie-Anne loved music and her favourite colour was blue. She enjoyed sitting in her garden and watching the sunrise, sunset and looking at the sky and stars.

Her sister, Michelle and brothers Stephen and Gary, said: “Carrie-Anne was the best sister anyone could ask for. We have so many memories that we will treasure always.

"Never in a million years did we think we would be here now planning her funeral.”

Her nieces and nephews said she was the best auntie.

They said: “Auntie Caz was always there for us we knew if we needed to talk to anyone she would be there with open ears.”

Her grandmother, Kath, said: “If I could change places with her I would, in a heartbeat.

She added: “I will miss her for the rest of my life.”

They are now raising money to help with the cost of her funeral.

