Face taping is a viral skincare trend that aims to lift and smooth your skin, reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

It involves applying tape to wrinkle prone areas such as the forehead and eyes.

It’s a common step in the morning shed viral beauty trend.

Sophie Vongkhamsao, in-house Beauty and Content Specialist at Fresha outlines the benefits of face taping and if it really works for wrinkles.

Face taping is the latest viral skincare trend that is taking off on social media. This one has been around for a while and doesn’t seem to be going anywhere soon, with influencers claiming it helps lift their skin and reduce the appearance of fine lines.

A common step in the morning shed skincare routine, it involves applying tape to areas of your skin that are prone to wrinkles, such as the forehead or eyes. However, it can come with risks too, with the tape causing skin irritation for some.

As people look for a cheaper alternative to Botox, Sophie Vongkhamsao, Beauty and Content Specialist at Fresha outlines the benefits of face taping and if it really works for wrinkles.

Face taping can temporarily smoothing skin and visibly reduce fine lines. | Pexels, Maksim Goncharenok

What is face taping, and how do you do it?

Face taping is a skincare technique that has become viral in recent years. It involves taping specific areas of your face to help smooth and lift your skin to temporarily reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines. Vongkhamsao explains that the tape is often applied before bed to common wrinkle prone areas including the forehead and eyes.

Does face taping actually work?

When face tape is removed it can offer a temporary smoothing effect, but any benefits are short-term and will wear off as natural facial movements throughout the day reintroduce wrinkles.

However, it does create a fresher, smoother look when you wake up first thing in the morning, with it growing in popularity thanks to the instant, albeit temporary results without the high price tag of Botox.

Vongkhamsao said: “While face taping can offer a temporary lift and smoother look, it doesn’t have the same long-lasting effects as Botox, which works by relaxing underlying muscles to reduce wrinkle formation over time.”

Can it make wrinkles worse?

If used as directed, face taping is unlikely to worsen wrinkles, however Vongkhamsao explains that overuse or applying too much pressure could end up having the opposite results, contributing to skin irritation or fine lines in some cases.

What are the side effects of face taping?

Face taping is generally safe when done occasionally with gentle tape, but overuse or applying too much pressure can potentially cause stress and damage to the skin, contributing to skin irritation or fine lines.

The Cleveland Clinic also state that there is a risk of causing irritation to your skin, dermatitis, blisters or even an allergic reaction due to the tape glue on your face.

How do I tape my face?

If you want to try face taping, Vongkhamsao recommends using hypoallergenic face tape. Start by cleansing and drying your face, then apply small strips of tape across any areas where wrinkles are visible. Keep the tape on overnight and gently remove it in the morning.

Have you tried face taping, or are there any other skincare trends you think we should cover? We’d love to hear from you, share your thoughts in the comments.