Wheelchair appeal launched for brave Braunston 'legend' Avery who refuses to let rare genetic condition get him down

An appeal has been launched to buy a £9,992 power wheelchair for a brave Braunston who is described by those who know him as a “legend”.

Avery Bazin, aged six, suffers from a very rare genetic disease called SMA Type 2.

The condition causes progressive muscular weakness and loss of movement due to muscle wasting.

Smiling Avery refuses to let his condition get him down.

But he refuses to let his condition get him down and is known for having the biggest smile.

Avery is now outgrowing his current chair and is looking forward to having his own Meyra Optimus 2 all terrain power chair.

This will help Avery explore without limits. From family walks and school trips to a muddy pitch side to watch his big brother Louis captain The Drayton Grange u11’s football team.

Darren Stanbridge, lives in Daventry and has two sons at the club, said: “Avery is need of a lot of help and we’re determined to hit this target for him.

Avery with the football team who backing him all the way.

"That is where the Drayton Grange u11’s come in. Myself and coach Bruce Wortley have organised a 15 mile walk on Sunday, September 11. There’s also a raffle with each donation of £10 or more being entered into the raffle to win some incredible prizes.”

Darren said Avery is an incredible boy who is described as “legend” by the people who know him.

“Please, get donating and let’s help Avery and his family,” he said.

Avery’s parents, Alex and Lisa, said their little boy was diagnosed in 2017 at 18 months old.

Lisa said: “It’s difficult to articulate how this situation has affected us as parents; to call it a rollercoaster of emotions seems a dramatic understatement.

"I am sure you can imagine, you have good days, bad days and some very dark days. The diagnosis changes everything, you find yourself having to confront issues and circumstances that you never imagined would be part of your lives.”

The couple would like to thank everyone who has supported them since their son’s diagnosis.

The power chair appeal has already raised £1,300 since its launch earlier this month.