How to get a flu jab and symptoms to watch out for as NHS issue warning over 'tidal wave' of flu cases
- The NHS have warned of a ‘quad-demic’ of seasonal illness.
- Flu cases in hospital have increased by 70% in just seven days.
- Those who are eligible are being urged to get their flu jab.
The NHS is encouraging those eligible to get vaccinated after concern is growing over a “quad-demic” of festive illnesses.
Flu cases have been soaring with an average of 1,861 patients with flu in hospital every day last week, a sharp rise from 1,099 in the previous week and a staggering three and a half times higher compared to the same time last year.
In a statement following the surge, Professor Sir Stephen Powis, NHS National Medical Director, said: “The tidal wave of flu cases and other seasonal viruses hitting hospitals is really concerning for patients and for the NHS – the figures are adding to our ‘quad-demic’ worries.”
Adding: “While the NHS has plans in place to manage additional demand over the busy winter period, with one week left to book your vaccine, I cannot stress enough the importance of getting booked in to protect yourself against serious illness and to avoid ‘festive flu’.”
Who is eligible for the flu jab?
The flu jab is offered to those who are at higher risk of becoming seriously ill if they catch the flu. It is available on the NHS every year during autumn and winter for those who meet the criteria.
To be eligible to receive the NHS flu jab you must:
- aged 65 or over
- have a certain long-term health conditions
- be pregnant
- live in a care home
- be the main carer for an older or disabled person, or receive a carer's allowance
- live with someone who has a weakened immune system
If you are a frontline health and social care worker you are able to access the flu jab through your employer.
How can you get a flu jab - do you need to book?
If you’re eligible for the flu vaccine you will be able to access it either at a pharmacy, your GP surgery, your maternity service if you are pregnant or your care home if you are a care home resident.
Some pharmacies will offer a walk-in flu vaccine service, whilst others will require you to book an appointment. You can find out more about how to access a flu jab at your local pharmacy on NI Direct in Northern Ireland, NHS England or NHS Inform in Scotland. You have until December 19 to book your flu jab, as that is when the scheme ends.
What are the symptoms of the flu?
Symptoms of the Flu come on very suddenly and can include a sudden high temperature, body aches, fatigue, a dry cough, sore throat, headache, difficulty sleeping, loss of appetite, diarrhoea, nausea and vomiting.
Antibiotics do not work for viral infections such as flu, if you need advice a pharmacist can help support you with your symptoms. If you are worried about your symptoms or the symptoms of someone you care for consult with a GP.
If you develop sudden chest pain, have difficulty breathing or start coughing up a lot of blood call 999 or go to your nearest accident and emergency (A&E).
You can find out who is eligible for the flu vaccine and how to access one at NHS.UK.
