Win tickets to a night of intrigue, wonder and entertainment in Rugby

The show also features mind reader, live band and DJ
Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 30th Jan 2024, 16:50 GMT
Updated 30th Jan 2024, 16:51 GMT
People in Rugby are invited to a night of intrigue, wonder and entertainment.

The Poldark Show features the master stage hypnotist, magician and mind reader, live band and DJ.

It will raise money for OurJay Foundation, The Myton Hospices and Fred Bennett’s Don’t Look Down Fund.

Win tickets to this show by visiting www.facebook.com/poldarkshow

Organisers are offering readers the chance to win two tickets for the Benn Hall show with a bottle of wine. Enter by visiting https://www.facebook.com/poldarkshow

It takes place at the venue on February 17, 7.30pm and tickets are £16.50.

The evening will be hosted by event compere, Henrik Court, who will introduce the incredible magician and mind reader, Angus Baskerville, The Record Covers band follows before headline act; Poldark.

There’s two other chances to see the show at the Draycote Hotel on Friday, February 2 and Friday, February 9.

Tickets for all three are being sold through Eventbrite – https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/o/nikki-rollins-75172206613

For more information, visit the Poldark website www.poldarkshow.com

