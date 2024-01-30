Watch more of our videos on Shots!

People in Rugby are invited to a night of intrigue, wonder and entertainment.

The Poldark Show features the master stage hypnotist, magician and mind reader, live band and DJ.

It will raise money for OurJay Foundation, The Myton Hospices and Fred Bennett’s Don’t Look Down Fund.

Win tickets to this show by visiting www.facebook.com/poldarkshow

It takes place at the venue on February 17, 7.30pm and tickets are £16.50.

The evening will be hosted by event compere, Henrik Court, who will introduce the incredible magician and mind reader, Angus Baskerville, The Record Covers band follows before headline act; Poldark.

There’s two other chances to see the show at the Draycote Hotel on Friday, February 2 and Friday, February 9.

Tickets for all three are being sold through Eventbrite – https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/o/nikki-rollins-75172206613