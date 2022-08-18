Work completed on first phase of refurbishment project at St. Michael's Hospital in Warwick

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Narissa Richardson, Nabeel Javed and Ron Palmer of Willmott Dixon Interiors.

Work has been completed on the first phase of a project to refurbish St. Michael's Hospital in Warwick.

Rosewood Terrace, an inpatient mental health rehabilitation unit, has been revamped by Willmott Dixon Interiors, on behalf of Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust.

The two-storey building has been refurbished on the ground floor to deliver modern facilities for patients.

Internal doors and lighting have been replaced, ‘sanitaryware’ has been upgraded and new external windows have been installed. In addition, new vinyl flooring has been laid, all ventilation grilles and radiator covers have been replaced, and the building has been redecorated throughout.

Alongside its refurbishment of the hospital, staff from Willmott Dixon Interiors volunteered to deliver services to local charity Zoe's Place, which provides palliative, respite and end of life care to babies and infants. The charity’s sensory room in Easter Way has been completely redecorated including new modern vinyl flooring.

Phil Crowther, regional director of Willmott Dixon Interiors, said: “What’s especially pleasing is the dedication our people have shown to leaving a lasting positive legacy in the area during the time we have on site. Zoe’s Place delivers incredible work for children and their families during unspeakably difficult times and we’re proud to have made a contribution to support the work of its fabulous team.”