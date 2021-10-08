World Mental Health Day launch for Leamington branch of national support network

A Mental Health Mates walk.

A Leamington woman is set to launch a new branch of a national network of support groups in the town on World Mental Health Day on Sunday (October 10).

Jessica Farrell looked into Mental Health Mates after reading Bryony Gordon’s book No such thing as normal, hoping to find a group nearby.

When she found there is not one, she decided to take on the role of walk leader and get things going.

A Mental Health Mates walk.

She said: "I know that if I am feeling stressed or a bit down the best thing I can do for myself is get out in the fresh air or give a friend a call for a chat.

"Mental health mates provides a safe space for people to do just that. "

On Sunday Mental Heath Mates in partnership with Joules is encouraging people to get out together #GetOutTogether.

The Leamington group will be meeting at 11am outside the Joules store on The Parade and welcome everyone to join them.

The group will meet monthly in or around Leamington.

Details of future events can be found on our Facebook page Mental Health Mates Leamington or Instagram @mhm_leamington.

Founded in 2016 Mental Health Mates is run by people who experience their own mental health issues, meeting regularly to walk, connect and share without fear or judgement.