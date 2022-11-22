Families in Rugby are invited to take part in a festive event like no other.
Rugby Baptist Church is holding a ‘pop-up Nativity’ event in the run up to Christmas.
Minister David Fleming said people have been getting dressed up and taking Nativity selfies in St Andrew’s Gardens as part of the ‘get in the picture’ project.
One of the organisers, Petra Meeson, said: “Come and dress up in Nativity costumes for free and you can finally get to be Mary, Joseph or a Nativity character of your choice.”
It takes place on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays in December at the former Thorntons shop in the Clock Towers next to Santa from 12pm to 4pm.
Show us your pictures. Here at the Rugby Advertiser, we’d love to see your pictures from this Christmas event. Send to [email protected] and don’t forget to include your full names.