Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Wildlife photographer Gilly Taylor captured this dazzling spectacle at Brandon Marsh.

Visitors to the nature reserve enjoyed stunning starling murmuration this week.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gilly caught this mesmerising sight of thousands of birds performing their aerial dance on Wednesday afternoon.

The starlings at Brandon Marsh. Gilly_t_photography

She said: “The pictures were taken just at sunset.

“I love a good sunrise and obviously love a good sunset too, especially when you have a show to watch at dusk.”

See more of Gilly’s photographs on Facebook and Instagram as gilly_t_photography.