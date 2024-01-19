Amazing starling murmuration caught on camera at Brandon Marsh
Gilly captured stunning starling murmuration this week
Wildlife photographer Gilly Taylor captured this dazzling spectacle at Brandon Marsh.
Visitors to the nature reserve enjoyed stunning starling murmuration this week.
Gilly caught this mesmerising sight of thousands of birds performing their aerial dance on Wednesday afternoon.
She said: “The pictures were taken just at sunset.
“I love a good sunrise and obviously love a good sunset too, especially when you have a show to watch at dusk.”
She sells her prints and enjoys focussing on landscapes nature and wildlife.