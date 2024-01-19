Register
Amazing starling murmuration caught on camera at Brandon Marsh

Gilly captured stunning starling murmuration this week
Lucie Green
Published 19th Jan 2024, 15:38 GMT
Updated 19th Jan 2024, 15:40 GMT
Wildlife photographer Gilly Taylor captured this dazzling spectacle at Brandon Marsh.

Visitors to the nature reserve enjoyed stunning starling murmuration this week.

Gilly caught this mesmerising sight of thousands of birds performing their aerial dance on Wednesday afternoon.

The starlings at Brandon Marsh. Gilly_t_photographyThe starlings at Brandon Marsh. Gilly_t_photography
The starlings at Brandon Marsh. Gilly_t_photography

She said: “The pictures were taken just at sunset.

“I love a good sunrise and obviously love a good sunset too, especially when you have a show to watch at dusk.”

See more of Gilly’s photographs on Facebook and Instagram as gilly_t_photography.

She sells her prints and enjoys focussing on landscapes nature and wildlife.

