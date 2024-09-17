Animal crackers: People are going nuts about Rugby pub's wild new makeover
People in Rugby are going nuts about a brand new mural at a town centre pub.
Artist Michael Batchelor is the creator behind The Squirrel’s colourful new wildlife piece.
Staff at the Church Street pub said: “A massive thank you to Michael for donating the time and efforts in creating this marvellous piece of artwork.
"Your work is just fantastic. It’s something to put a smile on everyone’s face as they come to The Squirrel or simply pass by as we enter the winter months.
"Thank you to everyone involved in making this happen.”
To find out more about Michael’s work, email [email protected] or find me on Instagram @dynamickart
