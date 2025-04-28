Banbury Run celebrates 75 years - 300 vintage and veteran bikes travel the area

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

On its 75th anniversary in June, the Vintage Motor Cycle Club Banbury Run will once again see hundreds of incredible old motorbikes travel through Warwickshire and north Oxfordshire.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event is hosted at the British Motor Museum on Sunday, June 8 when as many as 300 veteran and vintage motorcycles and three-wheelers will ride from the museum on various circular routes.

During the course of the day many of these venerable machines will be tackling the ascent of Sun Rising Hill near Tysoe, which was used to test out newly-manufactured vehicles in the early days of motoring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Widely acknowledged as the premier gathering for pre-1931 motorcycles and three-wheelers in the world, the Banbury Run is geared towards those who enjoy the thrill of riding with other vintage, veteran and pioneer bikes.

The oldest machine in this years event, 1897 Leon Bollee Voiturette, ridden by Jacqueline Bickerstaff. Picture by Peter Wileman

Visitors can immerse themselves in the sights, sounds and smells of these astonishing machines as they embark on the journey to Banbury and back.

In the museum grounds there will be an ‘autojumble’ with over 70 pitches selling a wide selection of parts and spares - perfect for vintage motorcycle owners looking for upgrades or those in the midst of a restoration project.

Camping in the grounds of the museum is also available on June 6, 7 and 8 for an advance price of £27 per pitch for one night or £35 per pitch for two or three nights.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom Caren, Show Manager at the British Motor Museum stated “Celebrating its 75th anniversary just proves how immensely popular the Banbury Run is. Seeing hundreds of vintage motorcycles ride together is a motoring spectacle that any historic vehicle enthusiast will not want to miss.”

The Banbury Run involves hundreds of incredible vintage and veteran motorcycles. Picture by Peter Wileman

The Museum will be open from 9am – 5pm with the first bikes departing at 10am. Book in advance and save money with tickets for just £17 per adult, £9 per child, £15 per concession and £46 for a family. All tickets include entry to the Museum and Collections Centre.

To find out more about the famous Banbury Run visit www.banbury-run.co.uk, for more information on the British Motor Museum please visit www.britishmotormuseum.co.uk or call 01926 895300.