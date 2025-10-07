Beautiful views show ancient farmland over south Warwickshire village

The pictures, taken over Tysoe with the evening sun creating long shadows, show very clearly the ancient ridge and furrow farmland.
Ridge and furrow was a result of ploughing with non-reversible ploughs on the same strip of land. It is visible on land ploughed in the Middle Ages, but which has not been ploughed since then.
The earliest examples date to the immediate post-Roman period and the system was used until the 17th century, as long as the open field system survived.
The surviving ridges are parallel, ranging from 3 - 22 yards apart and up to 24 inches tall – they were much taller when in use. Older examples are often curved.
Mr Connolly was flying his Skyranger fixed-wing microlight and took the pictures on an iPhone. He says the potential for beautiful images is increased with the colours of autumn.