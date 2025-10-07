One of several wonderful views of Tysoe by Dominic Connolly, taken from his microlightplaceholder image
One of several wonderful views of Tysoe by Dominic Connolly, taken from his microlight

Beautiful views show ancient farmland over south Warwickshire village

By Roseanne Edwards
Published 7th Oct 2025, 15:23 BST
Updated 8th Oct 2025, 09:20 BST
The ancient farmland of south Warwickshire was captured in all its beauty in these photos, taken by pilot Dominic Connolly.

The pictures, taken over Tysoe with the evening sun creating long shadows, show very clearly the ancient ridge and furrow farmland.

Ridge and furrow was a result of ploughing with non-reversible ploughs on the same strip of land. It is visible on land ploughed in the Middle Ages, but which has not been ploughed since then.

The earliest examples date to the immediate post-Roman period and the system was used until the 17th century, as long as the open field system survived.

The surviving ridges are parallel, ranging from 3 - 22 yards apart and up to 24 inches tall – they were much taller when in use. Older examples are often curved.

Mr Connolly was flying his Skyranger fixed-wing microlight and took the pictures on an iPhone. He says the potential for beautiful images is increased with the colours of autumn.

Long evening shadows are cast over the south Warwickshire countryside above Tysoe

Long evening shadows are cast over the south Warwickshire countryside above Tysoe Photo: Dominic Connolly

From a height you can see the incredible, historic ridge and furrow farming method used in olden times

From a height you can see the incredible, historic ridge and furrow farming method used in olden times Photo: Dominic Connolly

Another stunning shot taken by Dominic Connolly from the skies above Tysoe

Another stunning shot taken by Dominic Connolly from the skies above Tysoe Photo: Dominic Connolly

Lower Tysoe captured on an iPhone by Dominic Connolly from his microlight

Lower Tysoe captured on an iPhone by Dominic Connolly from his microlight Photo: Dominic Connolly

