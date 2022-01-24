Cash on offer to help North Warwickshire celebrate Queen's Platinum Jubilee in style

A special moment in history will be given some extra sparkle in North Warwickshire when Her Majesty The Queen becomes the first British monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee - 70 years of service.

An extended bank holiday has been lined up from Thursday, June 2 to Sunday, June 5, to allow communities to come together to celebrate. Across the four days the celebrations will include public events and community activities, as well as national moments of reflection.

In North Warwickshire, the borough council is offering two grant schemes to help the celebrations go with a swing. To apply, you must either be a resident or a community group in the borough.

This scheme offers grants of up to £500 to constituted community groups to deliver events and grants of £100 to community groups and individuals to help them co-ordinate and deliver street parties. The activities must take place during the Platinum Jubilee Weekend.

Leader of the Council, Cllr David Wright said, “These grants will make such a difference to our local communities and I hope as many people as possible will submit a bid. It will be fantastic to see street parties and neighbours coming together after such a difficult couple of years.

“I’d also encourage community groups, local organisations and residents’ groups making plans to celebrate 70 years of Queen Elizabeth’s reign this year to apply for one of the special Jubilee Grants to help with their events.”