Nuneaton MP Marcus Jones is highlighting a new round of levelling-up money

There is nearly £17 million available to improve displays and collections and Marcus Jones wants to spread the word so organisations on his patch can get on the case.

The cash will help museums to conduct maintenance work to improve their building infrastructure for the benefit of visitors, staff, and their collections.

Museums can get involved from today, Monday and bid for grants of between £50,000 and £5 million.

Thirty-one museums across England were supported by the fund in its first round, with the money helping to complete structural work, prevent flooding, and increase public access.

Mr Jones said: “We have a rich national heritage showcased in our local museums, of which we can all be proud, and we must preserve them for future generations to enjoy.

"I was thrilled to see the Nuneaton Book return home to Nuneaton for the first time in 500 years earlier this year as part of the ‘Nuneaton Abbey & The Birth of a Town’ exhibition in Nuneaton Museum.

“The government’s extra £16.9 million in funding from the Museum Estate and Development Fund will protect and widen access to the historic collections in our museums and galleries. I urge museums and cultural venues across Nuneaton, Arley and Hartshill to apply from today, Monday, May 9.