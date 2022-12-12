Here's a round up of Christmas church services in the Rugby area

St Botolph's Church in Newbold.

Bilton Evangelical Church, (BEC) 27 Main Street, Bilton - Sunday December 18, 10.30am Nativity Service; Christmas Day service 10.30am.*Livestreamed from ‘BEC Church’ on YouTube All Services accessible for Children; Service on 18 followed by Christmas treats.

Bilton Methodist Church – 18 Main Street, Bilton - Sunday December 18, 10.30am Carol Service; Christmas Day 9.30am Christmas service led by Deacon Georgina Brooks; December 31 11.30pm Watchnight Service.

Christ Church Brownsover – Sunday December 18, 3-6pm Messy Festive; December 21, 6.15pm Carol Service; Christmas Eve,11.30pm Midnight Communion; Christmas Day, 10 am Christmas Communion.

Dunchurch Baptist Church - Sunday December 18, 5pm Carols by candlelight followed by refreshments; Christmas Eve, 9.30pm Communion – Midnight in Bethlehem; Christmas Day service – 10.30am.Elim Church, 46-48 Cambridge Street – Sunday December 18, 10am 4front Theatre Presents - The Satellite Before Christmas – at Harris Academy, Rugby, CV22 6EA; Christmas Eve Celebration, 3.30pm One More Sleep; Christmas Day Service, 10am - The Wait Is Over.Good Shepherd, Newton – Christmas Day, 9am Christmas Communion.

Methodist Church Centre Russelheim Way – Sunday December18, 11am Nativity Service led by Ruth Henderson (Youth Pastor); December 18, 6.30pm Carol Service; December 21, 4pm-6pm Christingle and Crafts; Christmas Day, 10.30am, all age worship.

New Life Church, Railway Terrace – Sunday December 18, 6pm Carol service, with refreshments served afterwards; Christmas Day special Christmas service at 9.30am, until 10.30am. All welcome.RCCG Harvest Fellowship Church, 23 Albert Street - Sunday, December 18, 1pm Teenagers & Youth Christmas Lounge; Christmas Day Service with Breakfast 9.30am; December 31, 10pm Crossover Service into 2023.

Rugby Baptist Church, Regent Place – Sunday December 18, 10.30am Nativity service led by the children, 6.30pm Carols by Candlelight service; Christmas Eve, 6.30pm Quiet, reflective Christmas Eve service; Christmas Day, 10.30am Family Christmas celebration.

St Andrew’s, Church Street – Sunday December 18, 6pm Christmas Carol Service

Traditional service of readings and carols; December 23, 4pm Christingle – Pre-book a place advised for this service supporting the work of The Children’s Society; Christmas Eve, 4pm Christingle, a second opportunity to experience this special service, pre-booking advised; 11.30pm Midnight Mass, a magical way to mark Christmas - the birth of our Saviour; Christmas Day, 8am 1662 Holy Communion,10.30am Choral Eucharist a celebration for all the family.

St Botolph’s, Newbold – Sunday December 18,10.45am “Looking Forward to Christmas” a family service, 6.30pm a Service of Readings and Carols; Christmas Eve, 4.15pm Candlelight Service, 11.45pm Midnight Communion; Christmas Day, 10.45am – Holy Communion.

St Edmunds, Thurlaston – Christmas day 9am Holy Communion.St Georges, Hillmorton – Christmas Eve, 4.30pm Crib Service, 11.30pm Midnight Communion; Christmas Day, 10am Holy Communion.St John’s, Long Lawford – Christmas Eve, 6.30pm A Service of Readings and Carols Christmas Day, 9am Holy Communion.Lawford Lighthouse at Long Lawford Methodist Church - Sunday December 18, 5pm Christingle (in aid of The Children’s Society); Christmas Eve, 5pm Outdoor Carol service; Christmas Day, 10am Christmas Communion.

St Mark’s Bilton - Sunday December 18, 8am Holy Communion BCP, 10am Holy Communion CW ,6pm Nine Lessons and Carols; Christmas Eve, 3pm Crib Service, 6pm Carols by Candlelight,11.30pm Midnight Mass CW; Christmas Day, 8am Holy Communion BCP Traditional Language,10am Family Holy Communion CW Contemporary language. All the above services are in church and the majority of them are also being streamed live.

St Mary's, Clifton – Sunday December 18, 4pm Traditional Carol Service; Christmas Eve, 3pm Crib Service, 9.30pm Midnight in Bethlehem; Christmas Day,10am Christmas Communion.St Oswald’s, Lawford Road – Sunday December 18, 6.30pm Carol Service; Christmas Eve, 5pm Crib Service (for younger children), 11.30pm First Communion of Christmas; Christmas Day 10.30am All-Age Communion

St Peter’s, Dunchurch - Sunday December 18, 6.30pm Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols; Christmas Eve 4pm Crib service,11pm Midnight Holy Communion; Christmas Day, 10.30am Holy Communion; January 1,10.30am Said Eucharist.

St Peter John, Clifton Road – Sunday December 18, 4pm Carol Service; Christmas Eve, 4pm Crib Service, 9pm Midnight in Bethlehem Communion Service; Christmas Day, 10.30am Holy Communion.